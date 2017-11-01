As Rupert Murdoch's media empire adopts the Trump line on Russia, some Fox News employees grumble
Prominent U.S. media organizations controlled by Rupert Murdoch have recently, uniformly adopted the White House argument that it is Hillary Clinton and the Democrats, not President Trump's circle, that need a federal investigation, and that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is compromised or overzealous and should resign. Even The Wall Street Journal is on board. But none of the Murdoch properties has been as conspicuous, and as casual about blurring the line between news and opinion, as Fox News.
As America tackles Russian meddling in its democracy, "the agreement on the basic facts in the mainstream news media does not extend to Rupert Murdoch's media empire and other important parts of the conservative media," says New York Times media columnist Jim Rutenberg. "The collective coverage from the Journal editorial page, the New York Post, and Fox News — not including the straight-ahead coverage by the likes of Shepard Smith and Bret Baier — was testament to the Murdoch empire's ability to make its own journalistic weather."
Well, some Fox News employees are ready for a season change, or at least an umbrella, CNN's Oliver Darcy reports. "I'm watching now and screaming," a Fox News personality texted CNN while watching Fox News' coverage of the arrest of Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. "I want to quit." A senior Fox News employee said there were "many eye rolls" in the newsroom Monday, adding, "Fox feels like an extension of the Trump White House."
"It's an embarrassment," another Fox News employee told CNN. "Frankly, there are shows on our network that are backing the president at all costs, and it's that short term strategy that undermines the good work being done by others." A Fox News spokesperson told CNN that the network covered the Manafort news accurately and fairly on both the news and opinion side. You can read more Fox News employees arguing otherwise at CNNMoney. Peter Weber
On Tuesday afternoon, a man in a rented Home Depot truck — identified by news organizations as 29-year-old Uzbek national Sayfullo Saipov — drove into a bike lane in lower Manhattan, killing eight people, including five Argentine tourists and one Belgian. It is being called the biggest terrorist attack in New York City since 2001. Hours later, thousands of New Yorkers turned up to march in the annual Halloween parade, including Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
New York City's annual Halloween parade gets massive turnout despite terror attack earlier in the day #NYCStrong pic.twitter.com/ju4MlzCbHX
— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 1, 2017
New Yorkers are in mourning after the attack, CNN's Brynn Gingras reports, but it was important for the city and its residents that the parade was not canceled and that swells of people turned out hours after the attack to celebrate and, in the words of GOP pollster Frank Luntz, give "the biggest middle finger to terrorists." Peter Weber
It took ribbons, tinsel, lights, hula hoops, and a lot of zip ties to turn Roslyn Breen's wheelchair into a carriage fit for a princess.
Roslyn, 3, was born with a condition affecting her muscles, which doctors have not yet been able to diagnose. The Comstock Park, Michigan, resident is unable to walk or sit up, and her mother, Tiffany, told Fox 17 she wanted to make her daughter's Halloween special, and spent the last year collecting the items necessary to transform Roslyn's wheelchair into Cinderella's carriage. "Roz is forever my little princess, and she loves Disney, so we knew Cinderella was something she'd really want," she said.
No detail was ignored, and Roslyn even wore "glass" slippers like Cinderella. The ensemble was a hit, and Roslyn loved how much it glowed. "I wanted her to draw attention in a positive way," Tiffany said. "A lot of times we get stares for different reasons." Catherine Garcia
Trevor Noah chuckles over how Sean Hannity and Chuck Grassley handled the Trump campaign indictments
Monday's arrest of President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, was huge news, and it posed an uncomfortable dilemma for Republican leaders and opinion-makers, Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show: "Do you defend Trump and risk your integrity, or defend the rule of law and risk angering Donald Trump?" Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) choose Option C: exit through a row of American flags.
Not every Republican "could escape the room like Sneaky Chuck over here, but they did find different ways of dealing with the Mueller indictment," Noah said. Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, for example, went on Fox News and essentially blamed the FBI "for letting them hire Paul Manafort." But "Sean Hannity held a master class in how to flip the script," Noah said, showing a slice of his Hillary Clinton-blaming monologue. "Damn, Sean Hannity, look at you, you middle aged white tiger." Instead of debunking Hannity's arguments, he put them in a different context. "I feel like that's the closest Sean Hannity will ever come to a rap battle," Noah said. "For real! Just give that man a hoodie and a parking garage, and he's going viral." And you can watch that below. Peter Weber
Court documents unsealed on Tuesday reveal that Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chairman, registered a phone and email address earlier this year under a false name, went abroad with that phone, and had three United States passports with different numbers.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team believed Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, were flight risks and likely to destroy evidence once they found out criminal charges had been filed, and on Oct. 27, prosecutors requested that the indictment against them be sealed until at least one was in custody. The pair, who surrendered on Monday, have been indicted on 12 counts, including charges of money laundering and making false statements to the Justice Department.
Both have strong ties to Ukrainian and Russian oligarchs, and in new court papers filed Tuesday, Mueller's office argued that Manafort and Gates "pose a risk of flight based on the serious nature of the charges, their history of deceptive and misleading conduct, the potentially significant sentences the defendants face, the strong evidence of guilt, their significant financial resources, and their foreign connections." Manafort and Gates are under house arrest until their next court date, set for Nov. 2. Catherine Garcia
Civil War historians are unimpressed, disturbed by John Kelly's views on Robert E. Lee, the Civil War
In a Fox News interview Monday night, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said that "Robert E. Lee was an honorable man" who "gave up his country for his state, which 150 years ago was more important than country," and argued that "the lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil War." In defending those assertions about the Civil War on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said "many historians" agree with Kelly "that a failure to compromise was a cause of the Civil War." Civil War historians tell The Washington Post that Kelly's views on the war are outdated or debunked, "sad," "strange," "dangerous," and "kind of depressing."
"It's the Jim Crow version of the causes of the Civil War," Columbia University history professor Stephanie McCurry, who wrote a book on the Civil War, told the Post. "I mean, it tracks all of the major talking points of this pro-Confederate view of the Civil War." "This is profound ignorance," said David Blight, a history professor and Civil War author at Yale. "I mean, it's one thing to hear it from Trump ... but General Kelly has a long history in the American military." Ken Burns, who made a long Civil War documentary, was succinct:
Many factors contributed to the Civil War. One caused it: slavery.
— Ken Burns (@KenBurns) October 31, 2017
"In 1861, compromise wasn't possible because some Southerners just wanted out; they wanted a separate nation where they could protect slavery into the indefinite future," McCurry said. "That's what they said when they seceded. That's what they said in their constitution." Blight added that "of course we yearn for compromise," but "look, Robert E. Lee was not a compromiser. He chose treason. ... Lee was a Confederate nationalist." You can read more of their critiques at The Washington Post, and watch a more late-night takedown of Kelly from Late Night's Amber Ruffin below. Peter Weber
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros 3-1 Tuesday night in Game 6 of the World Series, forcing the first Game 7 in Dodger Stadium history.
George Springer hit a solo home run in the third inning, giving the Astros the lead, but the Dodgers came back in the sixth inning with two runs and a Joc Pederson solo home run in the seventh. Game 7 is set for Wednesday, with the first pitch at 8:20 p.m. ET. Catherine Garcia
On Twitter Tuesday night, President Trump said he has ordered the Department of Homeland Security to "step up our already Extreme Vetting Program."
I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017
Trump made the announcement in the wake of Tuesday afternoon's truck attack in New York City, when a suspect, a 29-year-old man from Uzbekistan, drove a truck onto a busy bike path in lower Manhattan, killing eight people. The suspect came to the United States in 2010, law enforcement officials said. The Trump administration has called for a travel ban against citizens from seven countries; Uzbekistan is not on the list. Catherine Garcia