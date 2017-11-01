Trump's support for coal may be stalling the future economy of coal country

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump promised to end "the war on coal" and scale back Obama-era regulations that hampered the coal industry, even as the market for coal hits 40 year lows while wind and solar energy set records for growth. Still, many current and former miners are optimistic about coal's future — and that hope may be hampering the economy. As Mike Sylvester, the 33-year-old son of a coal miner, told Reuters: "I think there is a coal comeback."
Last month, the Trump administration announced a proposal that would prop up the coal industry by requiring utility companies to buy electricity from coal and nuclear plants at prices that would guarantee a profit, even if the utility companies had cheaper alternatives on the table. Although 2017 has seen minor increases in coal output and hiring, utility companies have announced the closure of more than 14 coal-fired power plants since Trump's inauguration.
Efforts to diversify the economy in coal country and prepare workers for life after coal have stalled, however, as miners have been reluctant to join job retraining programs. Some workers cite Trump's support for the coal industry as cause for optimism, though others are hesitant because many training programs are unpaid and do not guarantee jobs upon completion. Others still are simply wary of entering an unfamiliar industry.
As a result, while many officials in coal country want big companies like Toyota and Amazon to build factories in their respective regions to provide new coal-independent jobs, the companies are deterred by a perceived lack of an adequately trained workforce. Dave Serock, an ex-miner in Pennsylvania who recruits for one of the state's retraining services, told Reuters, "I can't even get [people] to show up for free food I set up in the office."
As of September, the coal industry only employed 52,000 Americans. Read more about the trouble in coal country at Reuters. Kelly O'Meara Morales
As White House staffers start to seriously contemplate the possibility of impeachment after the first round of indictments in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, the president has begun to blame his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, for his unenviable position.
Vanity Fair reports that the president, during a Tuesday phone call with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, blamed Kushner for Mueller's advancing investigation because he had advocated the firings of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI Director James Comey. Bannon — who once referred to Kushner as a "cuck" — is to said want former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus to testify to Mueller that Kushner pushed the president to fire Comey.
Meanwhile, in a recent call with close friend Roger Stone, Trump agreed with Stone's assessment that Kushner had given the president bad political advice, Vanity Fair reports. The White House did not respond to a request from Vanity Fair for comment.
Earlier this year, Kushner led a delegation to the Middle East on Trump's behalf to discuss the possibility of brokering peace between Israel and Palestine. Kushner's vast portfolio also includes "fighting the opioid crisis" and "reforming care for veterans." Read more about Trump's son-in-law in the hot seat — as well as the rising anxiety in the White House after Mueller's first indictments — at Vanity Fair. Kelly O'Meara Morales
'Tis the season to be — competitive? This holiday season is already heating up with dueling cup designs from caffeine-purveying rivals: Starbucks released its holiday cup design Wednesday morning, and McDonald's wasted no time following suit just a few hours later.
Starbucks' holiday cup is centered around the theme "Give Good." Instead of the classic red body of the chain's holiday cups of yesteryear, the cup is white, with swirling designs accented in red. The cup, Starbucks' executive creative director Leanne Fremar said in a press release, is like a coloring book, "intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations." The choice to promote customer participation builds off of last year's decision to roll out 13 different holiday cup designs hand drawn by customers.
McDonald's dose of holiday cheer, meanwhile, co-opts the prominent red design that Starbucks has capitalized on since 1977. The "Wonder in Every Sip" cup features a dark red body and dancing white stars. McDonald's has also adopted seasonal drinks similar to those that can be found on the Starbucks drink menu, putting it in direct competition with the popular beverage company.
Pick a side, coffee-lovers. Elianna Spitzer
What we know: Russian agents engaged in a coordinated effort to swing the 2016 presidential election by using fake social media accounts that pushed their advertisements and agendas.
What we don't know: why they thought this coloring page of a "buff" Bernie Sanders in "muscle poses" would have appealed to anyone:
One of the Russia-linked ads targeted at LGBT Americans: "You can color your own Bernie hero." pic.twitter.com/1DVvA2gWsq
— Byron Tau (@ByronTau) November 1, 2017
Russian agents reportedly targeted Facebook users by zeroing in on people's interests and backgrounds as logged by the website. For example, a page like the Kremlin-made "Woke Blacks" showed up for people interested in "African-American culture," The Wall Street Journal reports. On Tuesday, Facebook officials told congressional investigators that they believe more than half of U.S. users were reached by Russian advertisements in 2016. Jeva Lange
The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it will keep interest rates steady despite the impact of two major hurricanes on the U.S. economy. The central bank's benchmark rate currently stands at 1 to 1.25 percent.
The decision to keep rates unchanged fell in line with experts' predictions, Business Insider reports. The Federal Open Markets Committee revealed that "economic activity has been rising at a solid rate despite hurricane-related disruptions." Unemployment rates dropped in September, even though payroll took a storm-related hit. Overall inflation has also declined over a 12-month period. The GDP annual growth rate hovered around 3 percent for the second consecutive quarter.
Still, Hurricanes Irma and Harvey will have short-term effects on the economy, the committee said. "Hurricane-related disruptions and rebuilding will continue to affect economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, but past experience suggests that the storms are unlikely to materially alter the course of the national economy over the medium term," the FOMC wrote.
The news was somewhat overshadowed by President Trump's expected nomination of a new Fed chair Thursday. If he does not re-select current chair Janet Yellen, The Washington Post reports that he may select Jerome Powell, a Republican who has previously served as a Fed governor. Elianna Spitzer
Theater owners are already complaining about Disney's strict rules for exhibiting Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which comes out on Dec. 15, 2017. "Disney will receive about 65 percent of ticket-sales revenue from the film, a new benchmark for a Hollywood studio," The Wall Street Journal writes. "Disney is also requiring theaters to show the movie in their largest auditorium for at least four weeks."
Typically studios take about 55 percent of ticket-sales from movie theaters, although bigger blockbusters sometimes send back around 60 percent. Previous Star Wars films required theaters send back 64 percent of sales. Now if theaters violate Disney's conditions, they could get dinged with an additional 5 percent of ticket sales being returned, bringing the total up to 70 percent.
That presents a conundrum for small-market movie theaters. "There's a finite number of moviegoers in my market, and I can service all of them in a couple of weeks," explained the owner of a single-screen theater in Elkader, Iowa. In order to show The Last Jedi and avoid a fine, small-town theaters would need to keep the movie playing in near-empty theaters toward the end of its four-week run — while still giving Disney a steep cut of the sales. Read the full report at The Wall Street Journal. Jeva Lange
Sharks are now internationally protected — which is a terrifying reminder that there are sharks everywhere
In a terrifying reminder that there are sharks everywhere, the international community agreed Tuesday to protect sharks no matter where they might swim, New Scientist reports. A total of 126 countries signed the legislation at the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals, which gave protected status to a number of misunderstood, toothy sea monsters, including the gentle whale sharks and the over-fished blue sharks.
Of the blue sharks, Matt Collis of the International Fund for Animal Welfare explained that "they're the most highly fished sharks in the world, with 20 million caught around the world each year, but they're also the most migratory, so they're vulnerable to fisheries everywhere. This puts pressure on countries to commit to international protection." The new protections will allow countries to work in conjunction on regulating or banning certain shark fishing and finning practices.
It's a rare bit of good news for the shark community. The Hong Kong Standard reported Wednesday that of the more than 70 species of shark fin being sold in Hong Kong today, a third are from endangered sharks, including the great hammerhead and broadfin. The shortfin mako shark is also in danger, Popular Science reports: "We definitely need to be concerned, and need to definitely start thinking about putting catch limits on the species which haven't existed in this part of the world before," said ecologist Michael Byrne, who is working in the North Atlantic. Jeva Lange
A defendant asked the police to 'get me a lawyer, dog,' and was ignored. A judge ruled he could have wanted a litigious canine.
While talking to police during a voluntary interview over allegations of sexual assault of a minor, Warren Demesme asked police to "just give me a lawyer, dog." Last week, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled 6-1 that Demesme was not denied his constitutional right to an attorney when police ignored this request because Demesme only "ambiguously referenced a lawyer."
Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Scott J. Crichton wrote that Demesme was read his Miranda rights and subsequently waived them. "Nonetheless, the defendant argues he invoked his right to counsel," Crichton continued. "And the basis for this comes from the second interview, where I believe the defendant ambiguously referenced a lawyer."
Crichton cited a 2002 decision by the Louisiana Supreme Court that gives police officers leeway to deny a request for a lawyer and continue questioning if the request is deemed "ambiguous or equivocal." Per that ruling, Crichton concluded: "In my view, the defendant's ambiguous and equivocal reference to a 'lawyer dog' does not constitute an invocation of counsel that warrants termination of the interview."
Crichton's argument does not address the fact that the transcription of Demesme's statement does not include a comma between the two words in question. Demesme's request to police was written in the following manner: "If y'all, this is how I feel, if y'all think I did it, I know that I didn't do it so why don't you just give me a lawyer dog cause this is not what's up." However, a likely more accurate interpretation of Demesme's remarks may have read, "Just give me a lawyer, dog."
After the court's ruling, Demesme remains in jail on a $2 million bond. Kelly O'Meara Morales