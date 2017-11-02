The GOP tax plan would ax the deduction for student loan interest

House Republicans released their tax overhaul plan Thursday, proposing a number of major changes to the decades-old code. Part of the bill, for example, calls for the elimination of so-called "special interest deductions," such as a tax credit for adopting children or an "itemized deduction for medical expenses, a crucial provision to households with extraordinary health-care costs," The Wall Street Journal writes.
The special interest deductions category also includes the deduction for student-loan interest. As the rules stand now, qualifying individuals are able to deduct up to $2,500 in interest paid toward federal and private student loans, CNBC reports. While there are certain income restrictions that go along with that, the deduction as it stands now counts as "above-the-line," applying directly to taxable income. In 2015, 12 million people used the student loan interest deduction on their 1040 forms.
For most people, the loss of the deduction under the GOP bill, if it passes, won't be a huge hit. It will affect graduate students or undergrads with exceptional student loan debt and low incomes much more: To hit the $2,500 interest cap, a borrower would need to have $54,000 in undergraduate debt. Otherwise, CNBC writes that "looking at … 2015 IRS records, the average amount of interest is roughly $1,100, saving someone in the 25 percent tax bracket about $275."
Still, that's not an insignificant amount of money to someone freshly out of college — it's the equivalent of almost 15 avocado toasts. Read more about what the GOP tax plan means for people with student loans at CNBC. Jeva Lange
Energy Secretary Rick Perry claimed Thursday that fossil fuels help prevent sexual assault, a baffling assertion that prompted the Sierra Club to call for his resignation, The Hill reports.
Speaking to Meet the Press host Chuck Todd and Axios founder Jim VandeHei on Thursday, Perry described his recent trip to South Africa. "It's going to take fossil fuels to push power out into these villages in Africa, where a young girl told me to my face, 'One of the reasons that electricity is so important to me is not only because I'm not going to have to try to read by the light of a fire and have those fumes literally killing people,'" Perry said. "But also from the standpoint of sexual assault. When the lights are on, when you have light that shines, the righteousness, if you will, on those types of acts."
The Sierra Club's executive director, Michael Brune, responded by saying Perry "does not deserve to hold office another day with these twisted ideas, and he should resign from his position immediately before he causes any more damage." Jeva Lange
Japanese marketing firm Piala is rewarding nonsmokers in the best way it knows how: with vacation days.
In September, Piala's CEO announced that employees who did not smoke would receive six extra vacation days per year, The New York Times reports. The move was aimed to encourage smokers to quit, but it's also about equality.
Smoking is a big part of Japan's business culture, with office buildings often offering indoor smoking rooms. But Piala's smoking room is in the basement, which caused smoking employees to leave the 29th-floor office for breaks multiple times a day. Because smokers and nonsmokers would still leave work for the day at the same time, nonsmokers started complaining.
Since the initiative started in September, the company says four of its employees have decided to quit smoking. Piala's CEO said he hopes incentives, not penalties, will help more employees nip their habit in the butt — er, bud. Kathryn Krawczyk
Breitbart patron Robert Mercer distances himself from Bannon, slams Yiannopoulos, and resigns from hedge fund
On Thursday, billionaire hedge fund investor and conservative donor Robert Mercer resigned from his position as co-CEO of Renaissance Technologies. He also announced that he had sold his shares in Breitbart, the Stephen Bannon-led media outlet, to his daughters for "personal reasons," a letter obtained by Bloomberg's Joshua Green reveals.
Mercer was the third biggest donor to conservative outside spending groups in the 2016 election cycle. In his resignation letter from Renaissance, he wrote: "I have great respect for Mr. Bannon, and from time to time I do discuss politics with him. However, I make my own decisions with respect to whom I support politically. Those decisions do not always align with Mr. Bannon's." As Green reported in his book The Devil's Bargain, the elder Mercer gave Breitbart $10 million of capital in 2012 and his daughter, Rebekah, was instrumental in bringing Bannon and Kellyanne Conway into President Trump's election campaign.
In early October, BuzzFeed News reported on the ties between former Breitbart technology editor Milo Yiannopoulos and white nationalists. Mercer directly addressed his previous support for Yiannopoulos in the letter, saying that he had hoped Yiannopoulos would "promote the type of open debate and freedom of thought that is being throttled on many American college campuses today." Instead, Mercer wrote, Yiannopoulos' actions were "divisive" and had been "undermining the open and productive discourse that I had hoped to facilitate. I was mistaken to have supported him." Kelly O'Meara Morales
A jaw-dropping new study published in The Lancet on Thursday is turning everything cardiologists thought they knew about heart stents upside down. Stents — tiny mesh wires used to prop open blocked arteries — are used to prevent heart attacks, or to relieve chest pain that patients experience due to a lack of blood to the heart muscle. According to the study, stents actually do very little — and possibly nothing at all — to prevent that heart pain.
In the study, 200 patients were either given stents or a placebo surgery as if they were receiving a stent, only to not have the mesh actually inserted. All the patients were also put on drugs to reduce the risk of heart attack and to open blood vessels. "When the researchers tested the patients six weeks later, both groups said they had less chest pain, and they did better than before on treadmill tests," The New York Times writes. "But there was no real difference between the patients, the researchers found. Those who got the sham procedure did just as well as those who got stents."
One reason for the baffling results could be that stenting only the largest blockages in the heart does not make a significant difference in a disease that affects the whole muscle. While one artery might be reopened with stents, blockages could obstruct other vessels later.
"All cardiology guidelines should be revised," wrote Dr. David L. Brown of the Washington University School of Medicine and Dr. Rita F. Redberg of the University of California, San Francisco, in a review of the study. Redberg added that based on her assessment, stents should only be given to people who are actually having heart attacks, especially since the surgery carries risks for patients.
More than 500,000 people around the world are given stents each year to relieve chest pain. Read the report at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
Hershey's latest news is the perfect cure for Halloween withdrawal.
The candymaker has developed a new confection: the Hershey's Gold bar, a caramelized creme bar full of crunchy peanuts and pretzels, The Associated Press reported. It's the first new bar for Hershey's since it unveiled Cookies 'n Creme in 1995.
The bar debuts Dec. 1 — just in time to be a sweet and salty stocking stuffer. Kathryn Krawczyk
Democratic gubernatorial candidate says he'd ban sanctuary cities in Virginia. He voted against banning them earlier this year.
After voting against a bill earlier this year that would pre-emptively ban sanctuary cities in Virginia, the state's sitting lieutenant governor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam said Wednesday that if elected, he would sign a measure to do exactly that. In an interview with Norfolk-based TV station WAVY, Northam called the bill he opposed a "political game" that would "promote fearmongering," but went on to explain that under certain circumstances, he'd actually sign a bill like the one he previously voted against.
"If that bill comes to my desk ... I sure will [sign it]," Northam said. "I've always been opposed to sanctuary cities."
In a previous debate with his Republican rival Ed Gillespie, Northam said that he opposed sanctuary cities but did not commit to signing legislation that would ban them in Virginia. There are currently no cities or counties in the state with sanctuary city laws, but immigration became a prominent issue in the race after Gillespie released an ad claiming that "Northam voted in favor of sanctuary cities that let dangerous illegal immigrants back on the street, increasing the threat of MS-13."
The Gillespie campaign released a statement in response to Northam's comments, with Gillespie saying: "I sincerely hope that this change of heart is real. That Ralph Northam recognizes MS-13 is a real issue, and a serious threat, and that allowing for the creation of sanctuary cities would only make things worse. Given his track record on the issue, I'm not sure where the lieutenant governor stands." Kelly O'Meara Morales
In a testament to how much of the world is still a mystery to us, scientists formally identified a new species of orangutan on Thursday, the seventh known species of great ape in addition to two species of gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos, and the Sumatran and Bornean orangutans. "I discovered the population south of Lake Toba [in Sumatra, Indonesia] in 1997, but it has taken us 20 years to get the genetic and morphological data together that shows how distinct the species is," explained conservation scientist Dr. Erik Meijaard to The New York Times.
The Tapanuli orangutan (Pongo tapanuliensis) is the first new species of great ape described in nearly 90 years. https://t.co/SqJKjz02WI pic.twitter.com/9sBKUMvfjE
— Global Wildlife (@Global_Wildlife) November 2, 2017
The orangutan, dubbed the Pongo tapanuliensis or the Tapanuli orangutan, is the world's rarest and most endangered great ape — just 800 are left in their territory, which stretches a mere 425 square miles in size.
Scientists realized the Tapanuli orangutan was its own distinct species after recovering an oddly-proportioned skeleton of an adult that was killed by locals. What ensued was the "largest genomic study of wild orangutans to date," with scientists concluding that the Tapanuli orangutan had become isolated and distinct from its cousin, the Sumatran orangutan, some 10,000 to 20,000 years ago.
"We have learned how little we actually knew about orangutan evolution despite many decades of research and how much more there is to learn," said Meijaard. "Orangutans are ancient creatures, as old as the very first members of our own genus Homo." Read more about the newest member of the great ape family at The New York Times. Jeva Lange