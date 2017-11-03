Study finds major news organizations used tweets from fake Russians accounts in their news coverage
A study published Friday by Recode and the media-intelligence firm Meltwater found that prominent media outlets like The Washington Post, CBS News, InfoWars, and Vox, unknowingly cited tweets made by Russian Twitter trolls in their news coverage. Earlier this week, Congress released a 65-page PDF file of 2,752 now-deactivated Twitter accounts that belonged to Russia's "Internet Research Agency" troll farm, as part of its investigation of Russian online interference in the 2016 election.
Recode's study shows that Russian Twitter trolls often had their tweets presented as "authentic community voices on an issue." A story by the news service McClatchy on Dec. 1, 2016, about The Daily Show host Trevor Noah's interview with conservative personality Tomi Lahren over Black Lives Matter, included a tweet from the account @BlackToLive, which has since been identified as a Russian twitter troll that posed as an activist. That same account had a tweet featured in a CBS News story this August about former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, whose kneeling protest of racial inequality and police brutality has become a nationwide topic of conversation.
In other instances, media outlets included misleading tweets that contained Russian propaganda. In a story published in The Washington Post on Feb. 11, 2016, the paper embedded a tweet that contained a map of Syria depicting which territory was held by the Islamic State and which by the opposing Syrian government, which is backed by Russia; the account was found to be tied to the Kremlin. Recode identified at least eight instances of The Washington Post using Russia-linked tweets in news coverage.
In response to the study, the Post's executive editor, Marty Baron, told Recode: "Obviously, we regret linking to any Twitter account that we have learned is illegitimate. We'll seek to rectify any stories that contain such links, and now we'll assess our policy regarding the publication of links to Twitter accounts."
Read more about Russian Twitter propaganda in U.S. news stories at Recode. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Thousands of people around the world lined up to buy the iPhone X on Friday, but perhaps no one got there earlier than Marco Pierre White Jr., the son of celebrity chef Marco Pierre White. The younger Marco queued up two days early to be first in line for the iPhone in London, although when he finally laid down $999 for the device, it was broken, the New York Post reports.
"I was the first one to get the iPhone, and they sold me a f---ing faulty phone," White said. (He actually bought two — the other, apparently, worked).
Was it worth the wait? Reviews of the iPhone X have been generally positive, with The Verge writing that the device is "clearly the best iPhone ever made. It's thin, it's powerful, it has ambitious ideas about what cameras on phones can be used for, and it pushes the design language of phones into a strange new place." Still, The Week's Jeff Spross notes that the prohibitively expensive phone is "worrisome"; read why here. Jeva Lange
The owners of the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, and Houston Texans football teams will reportedly be "deposed and asked to turn over all cell phone records and emails in relation to [former San Francisco 49ers quarterback] Colin [Kaepernick's] collusion case against the NFL," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday, based on a conversation with a league official.
Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March and has remained a free agent ever since. He claimed in a grievance filed in October that NFL owners were colluding to keep him from being signed as punishment for his high-profile protests in 2016, when he kneeled during the playing of the national anthem before games to draw attention to racial inequality and police brutality.
All three deposed NFL owners have spoken about the protests. The Texans' Bob McNair said: "We can't have the inmates running the prison." The Cowboys' Jerry Jones claimed: "We have a fan base that unquestionably, without even blinking, wants and expects us to stand for the anthem." The Patriots' Robert Kraft has been more lenient: "The greatest enemy in sport is division from within," he has said. "I personally feel it's very important to respect our flag and our anthem. But I also respect the right of people in this country to make statements or protests, peacefully, in a way that's appropriate to them."
While collusion has not yet been proven, President Trump has supported owners freezing out players who "disrespect" the flag. "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b—h off the field right now, out, he's fired,'" Trump asked at a September rally. Jeva Lange
In a phone call last month, President Trump offered his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, a White House gig, The Daily Beast reports. The job was a senior post in the Office of Public Liaison, The Daily Beast reports, but Lewandowski ultimately decided that working in that office was "beneath him."
Lewandowski was fired by the Trump campaign in June 2016 and was accused of assaulting a reporter and frequently losing his temper with campaign staff during his tenure as campaign manager. Although he "strongly" considered accepting Trump's offer, per The Daily Beast, Lewandowski apparently concluded that he deserved more than a position in the Office of Public Liaison, which focuses on interest-group outreach, and reportedly told an associate that the position was "chump change."
The offer reportedly came amid speculation that the president wants more familiar faces and Trump loyalists in the White House, as Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation heats up and senators from within his party increasingly criticize him. Still, one White House official told The Daily Beast that when they heard Trump was apparently considering welcoming Lewandowski to the administration, "I just kept thinking, 'Please, God above, let this not happen.'"
The White House would neither confirm nor deny to The Daily Beast that Lewandowski had been offered a job, and Lewandowski did not respond to requests for comment. This wouldn't be the first time that Trump has longed for the return of one of his former aides, though: In May, The Daily Beast also reported that the president felt "really, really, really bad" about firing former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and wanted to bring him back to the White House — against the wishes of his lawyers — once the FBI finished its investigation of Flynn. Kelly O'Meara Morales
U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will not serve prison time for deserting his post in Afghanistan in 2009, a military judge ruled Friday. Instead, Bergdahl, 31, will be dishonorably discharged with his rank reduced to private, and fined $1,000 a month for 10 months, CNN reports.
Bergdahl was held captive by the Taliban for five years after his desertion and was exchanged in 2014 by former President Barack Obama for five Guantanamo Bay detainees.
Bergdahl is blamed by some for the death of six of his comrades in the 1st Battalion of the 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment following his disappearance in 2009. "[Bergdahl's] fallen comrades were on other missions like securing the Afghan elections and, according to one U.S. military official, the period of intensive ground searches had already ended," Newsweek writes, although "several soldiers in his unit say the quest to locate him never really ended, and that it was an element of every mission they undertook, prompting some to blame the deaths on him." Among those who have blamed Bergdahl is President Trump, who tweeted in 2015 that he should "face the death penalty" for abandoning his post.
Bergdahl's sentencing hearing began Oct. 23. He originally faced a maximum sentence of lifetime imprisonment for his desertion. Jeva Lange
The FDA received 4 complaints of EpiPen failure in 2012. There have been 228 complaints and seven deaths this year.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has received 228 reports of EpiPen or EpiPen Jr. failures this year, resulting in seven deaths and 35 hospitalizations, Bloomberg News reports. The data, collected through mid-September, dwarfs that of years past: The FDA received only four reports of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. failures in 2012 and just 12 in 2013, but there has been a 400 percent increase in failures since 2014, when the FDA received 67 complaints.
EpiPen products are sold by Mylan NV and made by Pfizer Inc.'s Meridian Medical Technologies. Pfizer has previously claimed that because "non-medically trained individuals" like parents or teachers are frequently administering EpiPens, consumer complaints about the use of their product were not unusual. The FDA also noted in a statement to Bloomberg that product complaints do not necessarily mean that the product itself was to blame if it did not work properly.
In September, however, the FDA sent a warning letter to Meridian Medical Technologies reporting that epinephrine — the hormone dispensed by EpiPens, which treats life-threatening allergic reactions — had in fact leaked out of certain pens and that in some cases, the devices' auto-injectors had failed to work. One woman told Bloomberg that in 2014, she had to take her son to the hospital after she was unsure if her EpiPen's auto-injector had worked properly.
Bloomberg also noted that these complaints may not paint a complete picture of the problem, given many people do not know that they can send complaints to the FDA. Mylan NV has also recently come under fire for significantly raising the price of the life-saving product.
It is estimated that nearly 4 million EpiPens were prescribed last year. Read more on the FDA's findings at Bloomberg. Kelly O'Meara Morales
The vast majority of wooly mammoth fossils are male, a mystery that has long puzzled paleontologists. Now researchers believe they have stumbled on a simple answer, AFP reports: Boy mammoths, who mainly lived alone, were more likely to take dumb risks that got them swept into rivers or dropped down sinkholes than girl mammoths, who lived communally and followed the directions of a wise, older matriarch.
That is the conclusion reached by Love Dalen of the Swedish Museum of Natural History, who co-authored the groundbreaking study published Thursday in Current Biology. "Without the benefit of living in a herd led by an experienced female, male mammoths may have had a higher risk of dying in natural traps such as bogs, crevices, and lakes," Dalen said. Typical.
Sixty-nine percent of mammoth fossils belong to males, a disproportion that had previously been a Paleolithic head-scratcher, assuming that males and females were born at equal rates. Female mammoths, though, traveled together in a herd led by "an older matriarch who knew the terrain and steered her counterparts away from danger," AFP writes. Male mammoths, much like male elephants today, were more reckless, and as a result, more prone to falling into bogs where their fossils would be preserved for thousands of years. Jeva Lange
4 female lawmakers say congressmen propositioned them, harassed them, and even groped them on the House floor
One current and three former female lawmakers say they were sexually harassed by their fellow members of Congress, The Associated Press reports. The incidents in question occurred years or decades ago and come as more men and women are telling their stories of being sexually harassed or assaulted. The lawmakers did not report these incidents at the time and declined to name their perpetrators to AP, but at least two of the men accused continue to serve in the House, the women said.
Recently retired California Sen. Barbara Boxer (D) recounted to AP how during a hearing in the 1980s, a fellow congressman drew laughter from their colleagues when he said he wanted to "associate" with her remarks, as well as "associate himself with the gentle lady." Boxer said that the committee chairman seconded the suggestive quip, which played on congressional jargon to imbue a sexual meaning, and that she later asked for the exchange to be stricken from the record.
Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Calif.) says that she was inappropriately touched on the House floor by a former congressman, who she told AP tried to make the contact look unintentional. She also said that in the early 2000s, as a new member of Congress in her early 30s, she was propositioned by a married male colleague who remains in office.
Sanchez said she did not think it would be helpful to name the lawmaker in question. "The problem is, as a member there's no HR department you can go to, there's nobody you can turn to," she said. "Ultimately they're employed by their constituents."
The Washington Post and Politico recently published reports on sexual harassment that detail the difficulty of reporting such conduct when it occurs in Congress. Read more testimonies of sexual harassment in Congress at AP. Kelly O'Meara Morales