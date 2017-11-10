Morning Joe pundits slam 'depraved' Republican defenses of Roy Moore

Pundits on Friday's Morning Joe condemned a series of Republican responses to the allegations against Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore as "depraved." Four women have accused Moore of initiating inappropriate relationships with them when they were teenagers. One of the accusers said she was 14 when Moore, 32 at the time, approached her.
Things heat up at the 8:18 mark, when Morning Joe co-anchor Willie Geist reads Alabama Geneva County GOP chairman Riley Seibenhener's comment that "other than being with an underage person, he didn't really force himself ... I know that 14-year-olds don't make good decisions."
The panel lamented the state of politics. "Have the politics so corrupted people that the defense of the tribe supersedes a 14-year-old girl saying she was raped?" Geist asked. "Is that where we are?" Donny Deutsch brought up his own 14-year-old and asked, "What's happened to us?"
In defending Moore, several Republicans emphasized the importance of winning Alabama's upcoming special election, to which Republican strategist Susan DelPercio asked, "How is it possible that we get to this stage where electing a Democrat is worse than electing a deviant?"
Watch the full clip below. Elianna Spitzer
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte unexpectedly bragged about stabbing a person to death when he was a teenager ahead of his meeting with President Trump in Vietnam, CNN reports. "One fight there, another here — at the age of 16, I killed someone. A person, really. During a fight. Stabbing," Duterte told regional leaders in Da Nang. "That was when I was 16 years old, just because we just looked at each other."
Duterte and Trump have been on friendly terms, despite former President Barack Obama's tumultuous relationship with the controversial Filipino leader. Duterte has been heavily criticized by many in the international community for encouraging the extrajudicial murder of drug dealers. More than 13,000 suspected users and dealers are thought to have been killed so far across the Philippines. "To endorse Duterte is to endorse a man who advocates mass murder and who has admitted to killing people himself," John Sifton, the Asia advocacy director for Human Rights Watch, told The Intercept in May after the White House praised Duterte for doing a "great job."
Duterte's spokesman walked back the president's comments Friday when speaking with a CNN affiliate. "I think it was in jest," the spokesman said. "The president uses colorful language when with [Filipinos] overseas." Jeva Lange
Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney seems very serious about running for Senate in 2018, so long as Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) retires, Politico reported Friday. Rumors of Hatch's retirement began swirling earlier this year when the 83-year-old said in an interview with National Journal that he would be willing to step down "if I could get a really outstanding person" to replace him. "Mitt Romney would be perfect," Hatch said.
Still, Hatch has not yet made a public decision about his future, and a person close to the senator told Politico that Hatch and Romney have not spoken in months.
That doesn't seem to be stopping Romney, who has reportedly talked to Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) about a hypothetical campaign, and told prominent Republican donor Frank VanderSloot that he was seriously thinking about running. John Miller, the national campaign finance chairman for Romney's 2012 presidential bid, told Politico, "I think he's giving it some serious consideration."
And what would candidate Romney be like?
People close to Romney envision him running as a senior statesman-like figure — one who won't reflexively oppose the administration but is willing to air his differences with Trump. [Politico]
Romney's desire to get back into national politics shouldn't be all that surprising, considering that he thought about running for president again in 2016. Politico reports that Romney has been raising money for congressional Republicans, and endorsing and campaigning for several candidates at both the local and state level in Utah. Mitt 2018, here we come ... Kelly O'Meara Morales
President Trump's former foreign policy adviser, George Papadopoulos, reportedly lied to the FBI about his contact with Russian agents out of "loyalty" to the White House, a person familiar with the investigation told ABC News. Papadopoulos was charged with making false statements after being arrested in July, and he has reportedly been cooperating with government officials since.
Former FBI Director James Comey testified over the summer that Trump told him: "I need loyalty, I expect loyalty." But as Special Counsel Robert Mueller has moved forward in his ongoing Russia probe, lawyers have reportedly warned their clients that attempting to cover up for the president makes things "worse for everybody."
"The lesson to be always learned is loyalty is one thing, but are you prepared to go to jail for it?" Robert Ray, who served as the Whitewater special counsel, told Politico. "The answer to that question should be no." Jeva Lange
A thick haze has settled on Delhi, India's capital, causing serious health risks for residents as heavy pollution plagues the city for the fourth straight day.
The pollution is a mix of vehicle exhaust, smoke from fires, and road dust, experts told CNN. The air is heavy with microscopic particles, smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, that can lodge deep within a person's lungs. Air quality readings in the region have hit the 1,000 mark on the U.S. Embassy air quality index over the last few days, CNN reports. For context, anything over 25 is considered unsafe, according to the World Health Organization. For even more context, the Berkeley Earth Science research group found that breathing the air in Delhi is similar to smoking 44 cigarettes a day — or more than two packs.
Residents feel suffocated by the haze, and doctors are seeing an increase in patients complaining of chest pain and burning eyes, CNN reports. The government has taken steps to combat the problem by halting civil construction projects, banning the use of trucks, and partially banning personal car use. And children have been advised to stay indoors. Elianna Spitzer
The film distributor of Louis C.K.'s new movie, I Love You, Daddy, announced Friday that the company "will not be moving forward with the release," The New York Times' Cara Buckley tweeted Friday. The film was due to come out next Friday, Nov. 17.
Louis CK's film distributor for "I Love You Daddy" won't be releasing film. Was due out Nov 17 pic.twitter.com/rGvSuLotf0
— Cara Buckley (@caraNYT) November 10, 2017
The distributor's decision follows allegations by five women who detailed C.K.'s sexual misconduct to The New York Times. The story resulted Thursday in the cancelation of the movie's premiere. The women claim C.K. either asked to masturbate in front of them or in fact did it without permission. "If you're a fan, you might — instead of registering the gravity of all this — notice your mind wandering," writes The Week's Lili Loofbourow in her reckoning with the reports. "Even as it admires the women who came forward, it will also roam sloppily toward your love of the man's work."
The Orchard said in a statement prior to Friday's decision that "there is never a place for the behavior detailed in these allegations. As a result, we are giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film and continuing to review the situation." As Variety notes: "There was a sense that it would be foolhardy to release it straight to digital services and avoid a theatrical run. Better, the company brass reasoned, to yank the film entirely."
In the film, which C.K. wrote as well as directed, the comedian plays a "worried dad whose teenage daughter (Chloë Grace Moretz) starts dating sixty-something legendary film director (John Malkovich)," Deadline reports. Jeva Lange
On Friday, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney issued an uncompromising statement on the Roy Moore allegations:
Innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections. I believe Leigh Corfman. Her account is too serious to ignore. Moore is unfit for office and should step aside.
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 10, 2017
Moore stands accused by four women who say he pursued them when they were teens and he was in his 30s. Leigh Corfman claims Moore kissed and fondled her and "guided her hand to touch him over his underwear" when she was just 14.
Romney — who is probably running for a Utah Senate seat — joins many other conservatives, including the editors of National Review, in calling for Moore to drop out of the race. Others continue to back the Stephen Bannon-endorsed judge, including Jerry Falwell Jr. and Breitbart News. Jeva Lange
Disney's next Star Wars trilogy will take fans to a 'corner of the galaxy … never before explored'
Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson will write and direct a new Star Wars trilogy set in "a corner of the galaxy" that the franchise has "never before explored," Disney announced Thursday.
"Star Wars is the greatest modern mythology and we feel very lucky to have contributed to it," said Johnson in a joint statement with producer Ram Bergman. "We can't wait to continue with this new series of films." Johnson's first Star Wars film, The Last Jedi, is the second in the sequel trilogy and will be released Dec. 15.
Although Disney reported quarterly revenue that fell slightly short of analysts' expectations, the film studio and theme-park operator's stock gained about 1 percent after CEO Bob Iger made the announcement. Jeva Lange