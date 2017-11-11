India reportedly hides beggars in advance of Ivanka Trump's visit

President Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, is scheduled to visit Hyderabad in late November, and the southern Indian city is reportedly preparing for the occasion by hiding away its beggar population.
Local police are sweeping the streets for beggars, V.K. Singh, the city's director general of prisons, told CNN. "It's a permanent drive," he added. "The government, since 30 years, have been trying to figure out what to do about them" because there "is a mafia or a network behind this who force people to beg or kidnap some children and force them into begging."
Police representatives denied that the round-ups are connected to Trump's visit — begging has been illegal in the city since 1977 — and maintained that though the beggars have been held in the same location as prisons they are not in the prisons themselves. "All the facilities are there — security, medical, food," said A. Narasimha, an officer in the prisons department, "and all the basic amenities are being made to take care of the inmates." One of the structures to house the beggars is called "Hermitage of Happiness." Bonnie Kristian
The gunman who killed 26 people at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday "just had a lot of demons or hatred inside of him," shooter Devin Patrick Kelley's ex-wife Tessa Brennaman told CBS News in her first interview since the attack.
Brennaman, 25, said on Inside Edition Friday her marriage to Kelley was abusive and frightening. In 2013, he pleaded guilty to hitting and choking her, as well as "intentionally" fracturing her infant son's skull. Once, Brennaman said, he threatened to kill her over a speeding ticket. "He had a gun in his holster right here," she said, "and he took that gun out and he put it to my temple and he told me, 'Do you want to die? Do you want to die?'"
Brennaman and Kelley married in 2011 and divorced in 2012. He later remarried, and investigators believe the church attack was connected to conflict with his second wife's family. Bonnie Kristian
Roy Moore sent out a fundraising email touting the support of a senator who rescinded his endorsement
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) is one of several GOP lawmakers who have rescinded their endorsements of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of pursuing and fondling a number of girls as young as 14 when he was in his 30s. Lee on Thursday called on Moore to end his bid if the allegations are true, and on Friday he asked Moore's campaign to stop using his photo in fundraising materials.
Saturday morning, the Moore campaign sent out a fundraising email with Lee's picture very much included:
Roy Moore fundraising email to the Breitbart list uses Mike Lee's picture even though he withdrew endorsement pic.twitter.com/BHfJPobg04
— Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) November 11, 2017
Moore's email claims that the allegations against him — which he has only partially denied — are an effort by the "Obama-Clinton Machine's liberal media lapdogs" who "can't stand the word 'faith' or 'Christian'" to oppress "God-fearing conservatives" like himself. Bonnie Kristian
North Korea on Saturday issued a characteristically dramatic denunciation of President Trump's first tour of Asia since taking office. The journey has "laid bare [Trump's] true nature as destroyer of world peace and stability," Pyongyang declared, adding that Trump has "begged for a nuclear war." This trip "is a warmonger's visit for confrontation to rid the DPRK of its self-defensive nuclear deterrence," said the remarks published in North Korean state media.
This comes after Trump called on world leaders to "isolate the brutal regime of North Korea" in a speech before the South Korean National Assembly and discussed North Korea with leaders of Japan, South Korea, and China over the course of the week. Pyongyang on Thursday labeled Trump a "lunatic old man" who must be removed from power. Bonnie Kristian
Actor George Takei, best known for his role in Star Trek, was accused of sexual assault in a Hollywood Reporter story published Friday night. This is the latest in a string of similar recent accusations against prominent figures in media and politics.
Takei's accuser is a former actor and model named Scott R. Brunton who says he met Takei in 1981. Brunton alleges that while sharing a drink at Takei's apartment, he began to feel "very disoriented and dizzy." He passed out and awoke to find Takei "had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off." Brunton then left the apartment over Takei's protests.
Takei categorically denied the allegations in a tweeted statement Saturday, thanking his husband and fans for their support:
Friends,
I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Bruton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them. /1
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do. /2
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment. /3
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful. /4
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
The Hollywood Reporter spoke to four of Brunton's friends, all of whom said on the record he told them this story "years ago." Bonnie Kristian
An air traffic controller in Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested Friday on weapon of mass destruction (WMD) charges, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced.
Paul George Dandan was arrested along with Derrick Fells, who does not work at the airport and is accused of constructing a homemade pipe bomb. Fells allegedly made the bomb to use against a neighbor, only to give it to Dandan instead. Dandan did not have access to airplanes, and it is unclear what he intended to do with the bomb.
A WMD is defined as any weapon with an explosive charge larger than four ounces. Bonnie Kristian
Lawyers for ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on Friday broke their public silence to rebuff recent stories related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling and Flynn's alleged involvement.
While they previously abstained from comment in "respect for the process of the various investigations," Flynn's attorneys said, "today's news cycle has brought allegations about General Flynn, ranging from kidnapping to bribery, that are so outrageous and prejudicial that we are making an exception to our usual rule: They are false."
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Friday that Mueller is investigating Flynn's alleged implication in a plot to earn millions kidnapping a Turkish cleric, while NBC News reported Mueller is probing Flynn's meetings with a congressman who has advocated improving Washington's relations with Moscow. Earlier this week, NBC also reported Mueller already has enough information to bring charges against Flynn should he so choose. Bonnie Kristian
"Ministers are pleased to announce that they have agreed on the core elements of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP)," said a Friday statement from the 11 nations participating in the trade deal.
The United States was originally the 12th signatory to the TPP in 2016, but President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement, which he once called "a rape of our country," immediately after taking office. On Thursday, Trump complained at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where the TPP announcement also took place, that "while we lowered market barriers, other countries didn't open their markets to us."
TPP negotiations have continued since U.S. withdrawal, and on Friday Vietnamese Trade Minister Tran Tuan Anh said participants have now "overcome the hardest part." Bonnie Kristian