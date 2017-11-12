Trump bemoans 'haters and fools,' 'short and fat' Kim Jong Un on Twitter

Before leaving Vietnam early Sunday morning, President Trump posted a series of bombastic tweets taking full advantage of Twitter's newly expanded character limit. Reflecting on his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin the day before, Trump decried those who oppose his diplomatic goals:

When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. There always playing politics - bad for our country. I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

Trump next suggested favorable Russia relations would be better received if proposed by a Democrat, remembering former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's 2009 reset button gaffe:

Does the Fake News Media remember when Crooked Hillary Clinton, as Secretary of State, was begging Russia to be our friend with the misspelled reset button? Obama tried also, but he had zero chemistry with Putin. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

He then turned to North Korea, writing in response to Pyongyang's Thursday statement calling Trump a "lunatic old man" who must be removed from power:

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly reportedly said of the posts, "They are what they are." Bonnie Kristian