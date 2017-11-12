Trump bemoans 'haters and fools,' 'short and fat' Kim Jong Un on Twitter

Before leaving Vietnam early Sunday morning, President Trump posted a series of bombastic tweets taking full advantage of Twitter's newly expanded character limit. Reflecting on his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin the day before, Trump decried those who oppose his diplomatic goals:
When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. There always playing politics - bad for our country. I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017
Trump next suggested favorable Russia relations would be better received if proposed by a Democrat, remembering former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's 2009 reset button gaffe:
Does the Fake News Media remember when Crooked Hillary Clinton, as Secretary of State, was begging Russia to be our friend with the misspelled reset button? Obama tried also, but he had zero chemistry with Putin.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017
He then turned to North Korea, writing in response to Pyongyang's Thursday statement calling Trump a "lunatic old man" who must be removed from power:
Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly reportedly said of the posts, "They are what they are." Bonnie Kristian
Saturday Night Live got right down to business this week with a cold open skewering Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct toward girls as young as 14 and hasn't exactly denied dating teenagers as an adult, commenting Friday he doesn't "remember dating any girl without the permission of her mother."
The skit featured Mikey Day as Moore having a chat with Beck Bennett's Vice President Mike Pence, who urges Moore to suspend his campaign. "We can't take chances," Pence muses, and "it's hard to convince people you're not into young girls when you dress like Woody from Toy Story."
After Pence leaves Moore to think it over, Kate McKinnon's Jeff Sessions crawls out of a nearby cabinet to offer some counsel of his own. "I'm usually the creepiest one in the room," Sessions notes, "but I look at you, and I'm like, 'Oh my god.'" Also in the cabinet is Sessions' taxidermied opossum papa, with whom he shares an almost-thoughtful heart-to-heart. Watch the full skit below. Bonnie Kristian
An estimated 60,000 nationalists marched in Warsaw to celebrate Poland's 99 years of independence on Saturday.
While many simply waved Polish flags, some demonstrators threw red smoke bombs and carried signs with slogans like, "Europe must be white," "white Europe of brotherly nations," and "pray for an Islamic Holocaust." They shouted chants including, "glory to our heroes," "pure Poland, white Poland, "refugees get out," and "death to enemies of the homeland."
Among the marchers were supporters of Poland's governing party, Law and Justice (PiS). Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak downplayed the racist elements in comments praising the "beautiful sight" of Poles celebrating independence.
A significantly smaller counter-protest was also organized in which demonstrators carried signs opposing fascism. View scenes from the main rally below. Bonnie Kristian
60,000 fascists marched in Warsaw, Poland under the slogan «We Want God» from an old Polish song Trump quoted in July. The banners read «Pray for an Islamic Holocaust» «Clean Blood» and «Europe will be white».https://t.co/LbgjMlA0nnhttps://t.co/aonHxTdYeN pic.twitter.com/DMTrJsDr4T
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) November 12, 2017
Best video of the #Nationalist #Conservative #IndependenceMarch in #Warsaw so far. Absolutely massive turnout!#MAGA movement are u watching? #Trump pic.twitter.com/OXRuKZawV9
— BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) November 12, 2017
President Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, is scheduled to visit Hyderabad in late November, and the southern Indian city is reportedly preparing for the occasion by hiding away its beggar population.
Local police are sweeping the streets for beggars, V.K. Singh, the city's director general of prisons, told CNN. "It's a permanent drive," he added. "The government, since 30 years, have been trying to figure out what to do about them" because there "is a mafia or a network behind this who force people to beg or kidnap some children and force them into begging."
Police representatives denied that the round-ups are connected to Trump's visit — begging has been illegal in the city since 1977 — and maintained that though the beggars have been held in the same location as prisons they are not in the prisons themselves. "All the facilities are there — security, medical, food," said A. Narasimha, an officer in the prisons department, "and all the basic amenities are being made to take care of the inmates." One of the structures to house the beggars is called "Hermitage of Happiness." Bonnie Kristian
The gunman who killed 26 people at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday "just had a lot of demons or hatred inside of him," shooter Devin Patrick Kelley's ex-wife Tessa Brennaman told CBS News in her first interview since the attack.
Brennaman, 25, said on Inside Edition Friday her marriage to Kelley was abusive and frightening. In 2013, he pleaded guilty to hitting and choking her, as well as "intentionally" fracturing her infant son's skull. Once, Brennaman said, he threatened to kill her over a speeding ticket. "He had a gun in his holster right here," she said, "and he took that gun out and he put it to my temple and he told me, 'Do you want to die? Do you want to die?'"
Brennaman and Kelley married in 2011 and divorced in 2012. He later remarried, and investigators believe the church attack was connected to conflict with his second wife's family. Bonnie Kristian
Roy Moore sent out a fundraising email touting the support of a senator who rescinded his endorsement
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) is one of several GOP lawmakers who have rescinded their endorsements of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of pursuing and fondling a number of girls as young as 14 when he was in his 30s. Lee on Thursday called on Moore to end his bid if the allegations are true, and on Friday he asked Moore's campaign to stop using his photo in fundraising materials.
On Saturday morning, the Moore campaign sent out a fundraising email with Lee's picture very much included:
Roy Moore fundraising email to the Breitbart list uses Mike Lee's picture even though he withdrew endorsement pic.twitter.com/BHfJPobg04
— Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) November 11, 2017
Moore's email claims that the allegations against him — which he has only partially denied — are an effort by the "Obama-Clinton Machine's liberal media lapdogs" who "can't stand the word 'faith' or 'Christian'" to oppress "God-fearing conservatives" like himself. Bonnie Kristian
North Korea on Saturday issued a characteristically dramatic denunciation of President Trump's first tour of Asia since taking office. The journey has "laid bare [Trump's] true nature as destroyer of world peace and stability," Pyongyang declared, adding that Trump has "begged for a nuclear war." This trip "is a warmonger's visit for confrontation to rid the DPRK of its self-defensive nuclear deterrence," said the remarks published in North Korean state media.
This comes after Trump called on world leaders to "isolate the brutal regime of North Korea" in a speech before the South Korean National Assembly and discussed North Korea with leaders of Japan, South Korea, and China over the course of the week. Pyongyang on Thursday labeled Trump a "lunatic old man" who must be removed from power. Bonnie Kristian
Actor George Takei, best known for his role in Star Trek, was accused of sexual assault in a Hollywood Reporter story published Friday night. This is the latest in a string of similar recent accusations against prominent figures in media and politics.
Takei's accuser is a former actor and model named Scott R. Brunton who says he met Takei in 1981. Brunton alleges that while sharing a drink at Takei's apartment, he began to feel "very disoriented and dizzy." He passed out and awoke to find Takei "had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off." Brunton then left the apartment over Takei's protests.
Takei categorically denied the allegations in a tweeted statement Saturday, thanking his husband and fans for their support:
Friends,
I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Bruton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them. /1
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do. /2
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment. /3
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful. /4
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
The Hollywood Reporter spoke to four of Brunton's friends, all of whom said on the record he told them this story "years ago." Bonnie Kristian