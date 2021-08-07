Republican strategist: GOP 'is the one thing' working against itself ahead of 2022 elections

Democratic governors up for re-election in 2022 are tying themselves to the American Rescue Plan, the Biden administration's COVID-19 relief bill passed earlier this year, in the hopes that it will fuel a sustained economic comeback and raise their chances at electoral victory.

But Jason Cabel Roe, a Republican strategist and the former director of the Michigan Republican Party, told Politico that "lavish government spending" created inflation fears and "can't be the solution to that problem." He thinks Democrats are "painting themselves into a corner" with that messaging.

Still, he doesn't sound very confident in his own party's plan right now, either. While he feels the GOP should be in a good spot (at least in his home state) to run on critiquing President Biden's agenda, he's concerned the party is still focused on baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election instead. "The one variable that we should be able to control — ourselves — is the one thing that is working against us," Roe, who has pushed back against the allegations that the election was stolen and resigned from his position at the state party, told Politico. "So I think if we could get our act together, and unify and stop mitigating an election we already lost, then Republicans are in a very good position in the state of Michigan." Read more at Politico.