The Big Lie, gun reform, and other takeaways from Tuesday's primaries

Wondering how to quickly dissect the results of Tuesday's primaries? There are a few big themes.

For starters, certain outcomes served as a "booming repudiation of [former President Donald Trump's] relentless preoccupation with the 2020 election," otherwise known as the Big Lie, The New York Times writes. In Georgia, for example, where plenty of 2020 election drama ensued, the Trump-backed picks for governor, attorney general, and secretary of state were easily defeated in their respective primaries, "a testament to how little Trump's endorsement can mean when the rubber meets the road," adds ABC News.

In other contests, political royalty both lived and died, ABC News continued. In Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders — Trump's former White House press secretary and daughter to former state Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) — easily sailed to the Republican nomination for governor. But in Texas, George P. Bush — "the last Bush in office" — lost his bid for attorney general "at least in part" because of his family name, Politico contends.

As for key issues, "gun-control champion" Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.), the Times writes, prevailed in her neighboring congressional district against Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux. Her win arrived just hours after the shooting at Robb Elementary in Texas, where meanwhile, a tight race between anti-abortion Rep. Henry Cuellar (D) and progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros "makes clear that abortion rights is not a runaway winner for the party in every slice of the country," Politico reports.