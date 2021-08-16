Trump claims his administration would have evacuated Afghan civilians before military withdrawal

Former President Donald Trump on Monday issued a statement criticizing the Biden administration's Afghanistan exit strategy.

While Trump has been a staunch supporter of withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan (he had set an even earlier deadline), he claimed in his statement that Afghan civilians and American equipment "would have been removed" from Afghanistan before the departure was complete.

"Can anyone imagine taking out our military before evacuating civilians and others who have been good to our country and who should be allowed to seek refuge?," Trump said, though it's unclear if he's advocating for resettling Afghan evacuees in the United States given that he didn't specify where they should seek refuge.