Andrew Cuomo does not deny possibility he'll run again

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — who resigned in August following bombshell sexual harassment allegations levied in a report compiled by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office — did not rule out another run for public office.

Rather, writes Bloomberg, "he insists it's too soon to talk about it." He is first focused on "clearing his family name and righting what he sees as wrongs done to him and his closest aides." The former governor reportedly danced around the subject of his political ambitions, opting instead to focus on the attorney general's report, which found he had sexually harassed 11 women.

"I'm still focused on communicating what happened here. Because as a precedent, it has to be exposed," Cuomo said. "Vindication is not the reason to run for office."

Meanwhile, the governor believes he has been acquitted in the eyes of the public, grabbing hold of the decision by multiple New York District Attorneys "not to prosecute allegations, despite each saying they found Cuomo's accusers credible."

"It turns out in a remarkably short period of time that it did become all bogus. 11 became zero," Cuomo told Bloomberg. "If you do an honest summary, which is what I get from people on the street, I have been vindicated."

The New York DAs clarified, and said their decision not to pursue criminal charges is "not an exoneration" of Cuomo.

If offered a redo, Cuomo also told Bloomberg he wouldn't have stepped down from his post. "I never resigned because I said I did something wrong," the ex-governor said. "I said, I'm resigning because I don't want to be a distraction."