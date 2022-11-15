Steve Jobs used Birkenstocks sell at auction for $218,000

Going once, going twice, sold!

The Birkenstocks that Steve Jobs wore in the 1970s were sold at an auction Sunday for $218,750.

The "well-used" pair of sandals "retains the imprint of Steve Jobs' feet" which he wore during the early years of Apple. The Birkenstocks set a record for the highest price ever paid for sandals, said Julien's Auctions.

"Steve Jobs changed the world not only with his revolutionary innovations but with his business leadership style and fashion in wearing sandals," CEO and founder of Julien's Auctions, Darren Julien, told CNN in a statement on Monday. "These beloved Birkenstocks were worn by Jobs as he made history in the making of the Apple computer and were the tech icon's signature staple."

The pair was expected to sell for around $60,000, but the final price was $218,750. Included in the price was an NFT image of the Birkenstocks.

NPR asked the question on most of our minds: "Do they smell?"

Julien's Auctions executive director Martin Nolan replied that they "do smell…of success."

The winning bidder did not share their name, but the Birkenstocks were sold in New York City.