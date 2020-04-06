ADVERTISEMENT

I've never met Dr. Anthony Fauci, but I know him like an uncle. We both grew up in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, some years apart; his parents ran the Fauci pharmacy on 83rd Street and 13th Ave­nue, and young Tony delivered prescriptions. It was a mostly working-class neighborhood with its share of tough guys and wiseguys, but there were also plenty of smart, conscientious ­Italian-­American kids like Tony who studied their way out. When I hear his accent and his scratchy voice, I am transported to Sunday dinner with my 96-year-old mom's innumerable relatives. (Her maiden name is Puglisi.) So I was predisposed to fond feelings for Fauci even before he and fellow coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx helped persuade President Trump this week that "getting back to normal" by mid-April would be ­disastrous — for both the country and his re-election chances. They've saved hundreds of thousands of lives.