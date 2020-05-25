1. Sharpal All-in-1 Sharpener ($20)

Sharpal's versatile sharpener "just might be one of the most indispensable tools you can have," per Cool Things. Its three slots can put an edge on most bladed tools, including loppers, hedge shears, hoes, spades, scissors, axes, and mower blades. Buy it at Amazon.

2. Garden Spiral Hole Drill Planter ($25)

"Digging holes with trowels can really burn out the arms," writes Kelly Corbett at House Beautiful, but this steel augur, which fits on any power drill, digs holes for bulbs and seedlings in seconds, churning up even hard, rocky soil. "It can also be used for weeding — hallelujah!" Buy it at Inspire Uplift.

3. Fiskars Stand-Up Weed Puller ($53)

Save your back by using this clever four-clawed tool to rip out dandelions and thistles. It grabs weeds by the roots and drops them when you slide the eject mechanism. Buy it at Amazon.

4. Flexzilla 50-Foot Garden Hose ($35)

If children drink from your garden hose, make sure the water is safe by using a lead- and BPA-free hose like the Flexzilla. It's light, durable, and kink-proof, and because it remains flexible at all temperatures, "it won't bunch and twist." Buy it at Amazon.

5. Punchau Lawn Aerator Shoes ($40)

If your soil is compacted and needs loosening, don't run out and buy a big, noisy aerating machine. Instead, strap these spiky sandals over your boots or sneakers and wear them when you mow the lawn or just feel like an afternoon of pacing. Buy it at Amazon.

Editor's note: Every week The Week's editors survey product reviews and articles in websites, newspapers, and magazines, to find cool and useful new items we think you'll like. We're now making it easier to purchase these selections through affiliate partnerships with certain retailers. The Week may get a share of the revenue from these purchases.