This week's question: Will Carroll, drummer for thrash-metal band Death Angel, has admitted that he no longer thinks Satan "is quite as cool" as he used to after he contracted COVID-19 and said he visited hell while in a 12-day medically induced coma. If Carroll were to write a heavy metal song about his recent change in opinion, what could he title it?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Inflatable eats

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Hell no" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 9. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 19 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on June 12. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.