This week's question: A German university is offering "idleness grants" worth nearly $1,900 to applicants who promise to do nothing. Applications consist of simple questions such as: What do you not want to do? For how long? Why is it important not to do it? In seven words or fewer, please come up with the title that you'd give your submission for an idleness grant.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Idle money" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 15. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 25 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Sept. 18. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.