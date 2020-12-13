1. Cyper Top Colored Pencil Set ($19)

Encourage a quarantine hobby with a set of 80 colored pencils that "kid and adult artists alike will love." The pencils are packaged in a narrow cardboard tube that's stocking-ready. Buy it at Amazon.

2. Made by Mary Laurel Ring ($40 each)

A simple golden ring adds "a pop of sparkle to any look," and this one "looks beautiful stacked with other rings or worn on its own." The gold-filled ring is handcrafted by a small team in Utah that makes several other styles. Buy it at Made by Mary.

3. Chill Beer Flannel ($13 each)

Tyrone Hazen's "irresistible" koozies can keep beer cold and hands warm through a long outdoor night with friends. The Oregon-based designer also makes insulated beer sleeves that resemble puffer jackets and sleeping bags. Buy it at Uncommon Goods.

4. Soto Pocket Torch ($20)

A perfect tool for winter nights around a firepit, this Japanese-made gadget transforms any rectangular, non-Bic lighter into a wind-resistant "butane-style torch." It also prolongs the life of a disposable lighter by up to 60 percent. Buy it at Soto Outdoors.

5. SoundBot SB210 Bluetooth Beanie ($15)

The built-in music speaker in this soft, stretchy beanie delivers sound that's "completely divine." Available in multiple styles and colors, it includes a microphone to allow for hands-free phone conversations. Buy it at Amazon.

6. Mug Buddy Gingerbread Houses ($6 each)

Created by a baker in Maine, a Mug Buddy is a hand-assembled cookie house designed to sit on the rim of a mug of tea or hot chocolate. Chocolate and sugar cookie options are also available, and each house can be personalized with icing initials. Buy it at Uncommon Goods.

