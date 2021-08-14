Larry David was reportedly thrilled to get uninvited from Barack Obama's birthday party

Former President Barack Obama reportedly couldn't curb comedian Larry David's enthusiasm when the latter was cut from the guest list for Obama's somewhat controversial 60th birthday party on Martha's Vineyard last week.

David's apparent and unsurprising elation over getting uninvited mostly seemed to stem from the fact that he initially feared he was going to be expected to perform at the event, which was eventually scaled down because of concerns about the Delta coronavirus variant. In an email to The New York Times' Maureen Dowd, David said he was struggling to come up with a standup routine after Obama's assistant called him with the invite. "I was glum when I finally called back his assistant," David told Dowd.

But then things turnaround for the creator of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

"When he told me I was eighty-sixed from the party, I was so relieved I screamed, 'Thank you! Thank you!' He must've though I was insane," David said. "Then I hung up the phone, poured myself a drink, and finished my crossword puzzle." Read Dowd's full column at The New York Times.