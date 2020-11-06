The week's big question: Why did Trump outperform expectations?

Many voters don't care enough about COVID — yet

Leading up to Election Day, it was thought that COVID-19 had killed more than 230,000 Americans and also likely President Trump's chances of being re-elected. Now, an analysis by The Associated Press suggests that among the 376 counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases per capita, 93 percent of those regions went for Trump.

It isn't that the electorate trusts Trump on the COVID-19. The problem is that they just don't care. At least not enough. Polls show that the issue that mattered most to Americans when they voted was the economy. While many public health experts have long argued that controlling the virus is probably the single best way to jumpstart the economy, that message just never landed.

That's probably because in the states where most of the AP's data centered — Montana, the Dakotas, Kansas, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Nebraska — a total of 2,283 COVID-19 deaths had been recorded by July 4th, or around one out of every 7,200 people in those regions. As far as these Americans were concerned, no one they ever heard of had died, but they had just spent months disrupting their entire way of life. In New York, by contrast, around one in 785 people had died of COVID-19 by then. Approximately every second-person there knows a victim, statistically. And just about everyone has two degrees of separation from a COVID-19 death. Not so in these "new COVID-19 hotzones."

At least not yet.

In these new COVID-19 areas, the deaths have only recently begun to rise. We know that COVID-19 deaths lag behind increased hospitalizations, which lag behind spikes in new cases. The problem is that if you wait until the hospitals are full and morgues are out of space to enact policies that control this virus, it's already too late.