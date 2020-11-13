The week's big question: What are the consequences of Trump's stolen election claims?

A post-truth nation's final descent?

The groundwork to a post-truth nation was laid sporadically but securely, then more steadily: Ronald Reagan claiming ketchup was a vegetable; George W. Bush claiming Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction; Fox News amplifying misinformation and telling flat-out lies to millions of Americans; and finally, Donald Trump on television with his birtherism and then in the White House with his "alternative facts." The ramifications of this evolution are now hitting hard and fast as the president claims that he won an election he lost, and tells his followers that the American electoral system is rigged.

Trump's claims of election fraud are scary and delusional, particularly because so many people believe him. But what truly threatens the basic stability of the nation is that the same fertile ground that allowed Trumpism to take root has grown up an entire alternate reality ecosystem, including right-wing media, denialists (of racism, of sexism, of climate change, of the president's obvious shortcomings), evangelical Christians, conspiracy theorists, and grifters, many of them Trump's own relatives — and has entangled much of the mainstream Republican Party.

This could be a do-or-die moment for American democracy, and the GOP has chosen to follow Trump in choosing "die." They are rejecting truth and fact, even about the most foundational democratic matter: Which number of votes is bigger. A society where people don't just disagree on matters of opinion but on matters of reality is not a society that can function smoothly for very long. It is not a society where democracy can thrive. We're about to find out whether it's a society in which democracy can survive.