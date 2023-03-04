6 highly anticipated books coming spring 2023

The early months of 2023 have already delivered a few solid releases for book lovers. Still, it doesn't hurt to look at upcoming highly anticipated releases if you want to add more to your booklist. Here are a few books coming out this spring and summer that you might consider reading. March The Teachers: A Year Inside America's Most Valuable, Important Profession (Mar. 4) Skip advert Alexandra Robbins' latest book is "a revealing exploration of the current state of the teaching profession," Kirkus Reviews says. The bestselling author of The Nurses, The Overachievers, Pledged, Fraternity, and "other behind-the-scenes examinations" takes readers into American public schools. The book centers on three teachers from different regions of the country that Robbins follows for a school year, along with interviews with hundreds of others, "providing an intimate view into the daily lives of educators," Kirkus says. Even before the pandemic, writes Robbins, "the education landscape had already darkened considerably." The pandemic added unique pressures that led to a mass exodus of teachers and "further exposed the nation's shameful mistreatment of teachers, which remains underaddressed," Robbins adds. "This deeply researched and impressive study," Publisher's Weekly writes, "brings home the fact that America underinvests in the education of its children — and that teachers step in to fill the gaps." Pre-order here. Paris: The Memoir by Paris Hilton (Mar. 21) In her debut book, Paris: The Memoir, socialite Paris Hilton "delivers a memoir with surprising depth and purpose," Kirkus says. Hilton is "furiously candid" about her life behind the carefully constructed public persona, including the alleged abuse she suffered in her teens. She discusses the "brutal institutions" for troubled teens she cycled through. "Reading like a prison-break movie," Kirkus writes, the book "chronicles multiple escape attempts, each ending in failure." The most impressive thing about her memoir "is the gracious and compassionate eye with which Hilton views her past," Kirkus adds. Pre-order here. Other books to read in March: Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton (Mar. 7); Guardian of the Valley by Dean King (Mar. 21); Lone Women by Victor LaValle (Mar. 28); White Cat, Black Dog by Kelly Link (Mar. 28); Skinfolk by Matthew Pratt Guterl (Mar. 28) April Homecoming by Kate Morton (Apr. 4) Skip advert

Several celebrity memoirs have been making a splash this year, from Prince Harry's Spare to Pamela Anderson's recent book. While much of the genre is "often erratically hit or miss," Elle Magazine's Lauren Puckett-Pope thinks "Page's highly anticipated memoir might change the score." When the book was announced last year, publisher Flatiron Books told The Associated Press that the memoir would "delve into Page's relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be." Ever since the Umbrella Academy star came out as transgender in 2020, he has used his platform as an Oscar-nominated actor to become a "ferocious" advocate for the community, Puckett-Pope says. "Pageboy posits to tell the whole story, beginning with Page's early, crushing fame after the success of Juno." Pre-order here.