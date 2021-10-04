Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney movement after father's conservatorship suspension

Britney Spears is showing appreciation for the #FreeBritney movement after a massive victory in her conservatorship battle.

The pop star in a tweet on Monday thanked the fans who make up the #FreeBritney movement and have backed her efforts to end the conservatorship she has been under for 13 years. Spears wrote, "I have no words ... because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship ... my life is now in that direction !!!!!" The singer added, "I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it."

A judge last week suspended Spears' father, Jamie, as conservator of her estate after she had pushed for his removal from that position. Spears has been under a conservatorship controlling her life and finances since 2008, and for years, supporters have argued this legal arrangement is inappropriate and that Spears should be freed from it. This #FreeBritney movement pre-dated the pop star addressing the situation publicly, but she finally did so in an explosive court hearing in June. Spears called her conservatorship "abusive" and alleged it has prevented her from getting married or having more children. She also alleged her father has "loved" having "the control to hurt his own daughter."

Following that hearing, Spears' father surprisingly reversed his long-held stance that the conservatorship is necessary, as he instead filed to end it. This led to a court hearing last week, during which a judge removed Jamie Spears as conservator of his daughter's estate and temporarily replaced him with a certified public accountant whom the singer's legal team picked. The judge didn't end the conservatorship completely, but that step could be in sight with the next hearing set for November. In an Instagram post after the hearing, Spears wrote that "although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do."