The daily business briefing: March 11, 2020

Trump pitches stimulus to counter coronavirus fallout

President Trump on Tuesday met with Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill to propose an economic stimulus package to counter fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Trump's plan includes temporarily slashing payroll taxes to zero, and providing relief to hard-hit industries, including tourism. Some Republicans reportedly reacted coolly to the idea of cutting payroll taxes. Trump said "there's great unity within the Republican Party," but he conceded that there was no immediate consensus on the specific actions needed to support the economy. "Be calm, it's really working out," Trump said. Democrats have criticized Trump for not acting more quickly in response to the outbreak. Some analysts said it could be hard in a divided Congress to get Trump's proposals passed. [The New York Times, CNBC]