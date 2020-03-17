The daily business briefing: March 17, 2020

Airline industry requests more than $50 billion to weather coronavirus crisis

U.S. airlines are requesting more than $50 billion in aid from the federal government to help the industry endure a huge loss of passengers due to the coronavirus outbreak. The help would include nearly $30 billion in grants and $25 billion in loans and tax breaks on tickets, fuel, and cargo. "This is a today problem, not a tomorrow problem," said Nicholas E. Calio, president and chief executive of Airlines for America, the industry's leading trade group. "It requires urgent action." The aid package the lobbying group is asking for is more than three times larger than the one airlines got after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. "You have to remember the A4A's job is to shoot for the universe in hopes of getting the moon," said aviation analyst Henry Harteveldt, president of Atmosphere Research Group. [The Washington Post]