The daily business briefing: March 23, 2020

Senate fails to advance coronavirus aid bill

Senate Democrats on Sunday blocked a $1.8 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill from moving to a final vote, saying the legislation didn't go far enough to protect workers and placed too few restrictions on businesses receiving bailouts. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called a $500 billion loan program for businesses, states, and localities, to be handled by the Treasury Department, a "slush fund to boost favored companies and corporate executives — while they continue to pull down huge paychecks and fire their workers." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the bill included many of the Democrats' proposals, and it was time for them to "take 'yes' for an answer." Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said late Sunday that negotiators from the two parties were "very close" to a deal on the package, which includes a one-time $1,200 payment to individual adults. [The Washington Post, The New York Times]