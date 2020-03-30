The daily business briefing: March 30, 2020

2020 Detroit auto show canceled, venue to become field hospital

The 2020 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, which had been scheduled to take place in June, has been canceled and will return in June 2021. The organizers notified show sponsors of the decision over the weekend after the Federal Emergency Management Agency chose the venue where the show was to be held, the TCF Center, as the location for a field hospital for people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. The field hospital will be in use for at least six months. The show traditionally is held in January but it was pushed back to allow for outdoor events along the river in the city's resurgent downtown. The event normally draws 800,000 paying visitors to its public days, along with auto industry insiders. [Detroit Free Press]