The daily business briefing: April 1, 2020

New York mayor orders investigation of Amazon's firing of protest organizer

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the city would investigate Amazon's firing of an employee who organized a walkout to demand greater protections against coronavirus for warehouse workers. About 15 workers participated in the walkout at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, after reports that employees at the facility had tested positive for coronavirus. "The allegation is because he spoke up for the safety of his fellow workers he was fired," de Blasio said. "If so, that would be a violation of our city human rights law. We would act on it immediately." Amazon said it fired the worker, Christian Smalls, because he put others at risk. [Reuters]