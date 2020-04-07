The daily business briefing: April 7, 2020

Walmart worker's estate sues over coronavirus death

The estate of a Walmart worker who died of coronavirus has filed a lawsuit accusing the giant retailer of failing to provide workers with protective masks and gloves, and not sufficiently disinfecting the store. Wando Evans, 51, died on March 25 of COVID-19. Four days later another worker in the same Evergreen Park, Illinois, store also died of complications from the novel coronavirus. The suit alleges that the company didn't warn employees "that various individuals were experiencing symptoms." Walmart said it was "heartbroken" about the deaths and was taking the allegations seriously. It said neither employee had been at the store in more than a week, but it was reinforcing its "cleaning and sanitizing measures." [MarketWatch]