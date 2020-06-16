The daily business briefing: June 16, 2020

Hertz prepares to sell new stock but warns it could be 'worthless'

Hertz Global Holdings said in a government filing that it would sell up to $500 million in common stock, but warned that the shares could become "worthless." The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on Friday said the car-rental company could sell up to $1 billion in shares. Such a stock offering is rare in bankruptcy proceedings, because investors are last in line to receive assets divvied up in court. Hertz said in the filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that it would not expect the common stock holders to receive anything under any bankruptcy plan unless everyone with "more senior claims" was paid in full, "which would require a significant and rapid and currently unanticipated improvement in business conditions" to pre-COVID-19 levels. [CNBC, MarketWatch]