The daily business briefing: June 29, 2020

Nissan denies suggestion of internal plot to oust Ghosn

Nissan Motor Co. on Monday denied reports that there was an internal conspiracy to get rid of former chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested in Japan in 2018 but fled the country before a trial on financial misconduct charges. "I know that in books and the media there has been talk about a conspiracy but there are no facts whatsoever to support this," Motoo Nagai, chairman of Nissan's auditing committee, told shareholders at the Japanese automaker's annual general meeting. Shareholders questioned Chief Executive Makoto Uchida on how he would restore trust undermined by the Ghosn scandal. They also asked for his plans to boost flagging sales in the United States and China. Uchida repeated his promise to step down if he fails to turn around the company, which last month reported its first annual loss in 11 years. [Reuters]