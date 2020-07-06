The daily business briefing: July 6, 2020

Fujitsu makes work-from-home program permanent

Japanese technology firm Fujitsu announced on Monday that it would make its work-from-home program permanent, allowing it to reduce its office space in Japan by half. The company said the extension of its "Work Life Shift" program was part of an effort to establish a "new normal" as businesses worldwide adjust to the coronavirus pandemic. Fujitsu staff will have flexible work hours and be allowed to work from home whenever possible, giving the company's 80,000 workers in Japan unprecedented flexibility. Fujitsu said it was embracing "a new way of working that promises a more empowering, productive, and creative experience for employees that will boost innovation and deliver new value to its customers and society." Twitter announced a similar move in May. [BBC News]