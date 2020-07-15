The daily business briefing: July 15, 2020

Apple wins appeal of EU demand for $14.9 billion in back taxes

Apple on Wednesday won its appeal in the European Union's second highest court of an order to pay $14.9 billion in Irish taxes. The European Commission ordered the iPhone maker to pay the back taxes in 2016, arguing that the Irish government had allowed Apple to avoid taxes by shifting earnings to an Irish head office that existed only on paper. The EU's General Court annulled the decision because it said the commission failed to prove that Apple had broken EU competition regulations. "This case was not about how much tax we pay, but where we are required to pay it," Apple said in a statement. "We're proud to be the largest taxpayer in the world as we know the important role tax payments play in society." [BBC News, CNBC]