The daily business briefing: July 16, 2020

Walmart to require customers wear masks

Walmart announced Wednesday that it would start requiring its customers to wear masks in all of its more than 5,000 stores starting Monday. The nation's largest retailer said that 65 percent of its Walmart and Sam's Club stores already were in areas where government mask mandates were in effect to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus. The company is the latest in a growing list of companies requiring masks that already includes Starbucks and Best Buy. Walmart will post a "health ambassador" at each store's entrance to remind shoppers about the policy. "Ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers," the company said. These employees "will work with those who show up at a store without a face covering to find a solution that works for everyone." [The New York Times]