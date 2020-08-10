The daily business briefing: August 10, 2020

Stocks mixed after Trump's coronavirus-relief executive orders

U.S. stock index futures were mixed early Monday after President Trump signed executive orders seeking to bypass Congress and extend some coronavirus relief. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were up by 0.4 percent and 0.1 percent respectively, while those of the Nasdaq were down by less than 0.1 percent several hours before the opening bell. Trump's orders seek to revive recently expired extra unemployment benefits, but at $400 per week instead of the original $600. Trump also called for deferring student loan payments, extending a federal moratorium on evictions, and pausing collection of some payroll taxes. The moves came as stalled talks on new coronavirus relief legislation raised fears of a sudden economic shock after several key benefits from the first coronavirus relief package lapsed. [CNBC]