The daily business briefing: August 31, 2020

Stock futures rise at close of best August since the 1980s

U.S. stock index futures gained early Monday, signaling a strong finish to the best August for Wall Street since the 1980s. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite were all up by 0.2 percent to 0.3 percent several hours before the opening bell. The Dow is up by more than 8 percent this month and the S&P 500 has gained 7.2 percent, the best August performance for the two benchmark indexes in 36 years. All three of the main U.S. indexes have surged by enough to erase the 2020 losses they suffered due to the coronavirus crisis. Since their March 23 lows, the Dow and the S&P 500 have risen by 57 percent and 60.1 percent, respectively. [CNBC]