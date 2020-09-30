The daily business briefing: September 30, 2020

Stock futures fall after contentious Trump-Biden debate

U.S. stock index futures plunged early Wednesday after the chaotic first debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq were down by nearly 1 percent several hours before the opening bell. The candidates clashed over the economy, the Supreme Court, and Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden is leading in the polls, but Trump said he expected to do well, although he said the result might not be clear "for months" due to an expected surge in mail-in voting. "It was a long night and there's a lot that needs to be sorted out," said Daniel Deming, managing director at KKM Financial. "It became pretty apparent that this thing is not going to be over on Nov. 3 and I think the market is probably not too crazy about that." [CNBC]