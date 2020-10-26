The daily business briefing: October 26, 2020

Factories struggle to keep up with shopping surge

U.S. manufacturers are struggling to keep up with the demand for goods as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and Americans snap up everything from cars to paint, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Factory production fell early in the crisis due to shutdowns intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Output of consumer products has bounced back, but supply-chain disruptions, worker absences, and other obstacles are making it hard for companies to keep up with still-surging purchases of home-improvement products and other goods by people forced to spend more time at home. "We do not have the inventory on the new side or the preowned side to meet the demand that's out there,” said Mike Jackson, chief executive for AutoNation Inc., the U.S.'s largest publicly traded dealership chain. [The Wall Street Journal]