The daily business briefing: November 3, 2020

Stores boarded up in several cities ahead of tense election

Stores and other businesses in cities across the country, including Denver, Detroit, and Washington, D.C., boarded up windows ahead of Tuesday's tense presidential election in case the results touch off unrest. In California, crews worked to cover the windows of all of the 70 or so high-end boutiques and other properties on Rodeo Drive, with plans to barricade the posh Beverly Hills strip for two days. "Rodeo Drive is among the most desirable streets in the world, which means we're one of the biggest targets," said Kathy Gohari, vice president of the Rodeo Drive Committee. Retailers have sustained an estimated $1 billion in insured losses from property damage and theft this year, according to the Insurance Information Institute, making 2020 protests "the costliest civil disorder in U.S. history." [The Washington Post, The New York Times]