The daily business briefing: November 10, 2020

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine news sends stocks soaring

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 soared on Monday after drug makers Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate was more than 90 percent effective in tests. The Dow rose by nearly 3 percent, gaining 835 points in its biggest jump since June 5 and touching an all-time intraday high. The S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent. Airlines and other travel-related stocks that have suffered heavy losses during the pandemic led the gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell by 1.5 percent as many technology stocks fell after outperforming the broader market as people have done more work, learning, and shopping online during the pandemic. CNBC's Mad Money host Jim Cramer said "the rally is justifiable," and marks a beginning of a discussion about what America is "going to look like post-COVID." Dow futures rose further early Tuesday, but S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell. [CNBC]