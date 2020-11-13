The daily business briefing: November 13, 2020

U.S. backs down on TikTok

The Commerce Department on Thursday extended the deadline for Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok to shut down in the United States, following a court ruling that declared the ban would exceed the government's authority. The Trump administration had given TikTok's owner, ByteDance, until Thursday to sell its U.S. operations, citing concerns that the Chinese government could access user data. TikTok denies that happens. The Commerce Department decision put off implementation of a plan to bar U.S. companies from providing internet hosting or content delivery to TikTok, but the Trump administration's attempt to crack down on Chinese companies continued. The administration on Thursday announced an executive order barring U.S. investments in Chinese firms believed to be owned or controlled by the Chinese military. [The Wall Street Journal, Reuters]