The daily business briefing: November 16, 2020

Walmart sells majority stake in Japanese supermarket chain

Walmart is selling 85 percent of Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu to investment firm KKR and e-commerce company Rakuten for more than $1 billion, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday. KKR will get 65 percent of the company. Rakuten, which already has an online venture with Seiyu, will acquire 20 percent of the company. Walmart will retain a 15 percent stake. Walmart moved into the Japanese market in 2002, when it acquired a 6 percent stake in Seiyu. It increased its holdings before taking over the company outright in 2008. The retail giant is retreating from Japan as it increases its focus on e-commerce as global markets slow down. Walmart has sold three overseas holdings in less than seven weeks. [Reuters, The Wall Street Journal]