The daily business briefing: November 25, 2020

GE tells workers more aviation division job cuts coming

General Electric on Tuesday said it would cut more jobs in its jet-engine business due to the plunge in air travel since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. GE's new aviation chief, John Slattery, said in an internal pre-Thanksgiving video that the unit would face staff reductions over the next 18 months. The company got rid of 25 percent of the division's 52,000 global workforce in two rounds of layoffs earlier in the year. Slattery did not say how many jobs would be cut in the next round. Revenue for GE's aviation business dropped by 32 percent in the first three quarters of 2020 because of the pandemic and the grounding of Boeing's Max jets. Slattery said the promise of a coronavirus vaccine "brings hope, but it's not coming as fast as we'd like." [The Wall Street Journal]