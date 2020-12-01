The daily business briefing: December 1, 2020

Moderna applies for coronavirus vaccine emergency-use authorization

Moderna announced that its coronavirus vaccine candidate was 94.1 percent effective in a large study, and that it had applied on Monday to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency-use authorization. The drugmaker said that if the vaccine is approved the first Americans could get injections as soon as Dec. 21. The encouraging news came as coronavirus cases are surging and overwhelming hospitals across the country, with public health officials warning that the situation could get even worse due to likely infections among people who traveled or attended large gatherings for Thanksgiving. Pfizer and BioNTech, which applied for U.S. emergency-use authorization for their vaccine on Nov. 20, filed an application with the European Medicines Agency on Tuesday. [The New York Times, CNBC]