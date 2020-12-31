The daily business briefing: December 31, 2020

Stock futures little changed ahead of final day of 2020

U.S. stock index futures were little changed early Thursday ahead of the final day of 2020. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fluctuated between minor gains and losses several hours before the opening bell, while those of the Nasdaq edged higher. The three main U.S. indexes made modest gains on Wednesday. The Dow gained 0.2 percent to eke out a record high in a sign of investor optimism about the 2021 economic outlook. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq made slightly smaller gains. "The markets are saying 'what have you done for me lately?' and people are going to be focusing on what's going to happen if we see more and more restrictions due to the pandemic," said Matthew Keator, managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts. [CNBC, Reuters]