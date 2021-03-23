The daily business briefing: March 23, 2021

Fed chair to testify economy recovering faster than expected

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will tell the House Committee on Financial Services on Tuesday that the economic recovery has "progressed more quickly than generally expected and looks to be strengthening" despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to Powell's opening testimony release Monday ahead of the hearing on COVID-19 relief. The message is mostly optimistic and consistent with Powell's previous comments. He will note that "while the economic fallout" of the pandemic "has been real and widespread, the worst was avoided by swift and vigorous action." Still, he cautions there are reasons for concern, especially in sectors of the economy most heavily affected by the virus. He also will repeat his warning that the already-elevated 6.2 percent unemployment rate "underestimates the shortfall," with labor market participation still below pre-pandemic levels. [Federal Reserve, Reuters]