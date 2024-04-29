Musk clears Tesla self-driving hurdle in China

The Tesla CEO won China's approval to introduce Full Self-Driving (FSD) cars

Elon Musk in Beijing
"It's only a matter of time before we exceed the reliability of humans," Musk said in praise of self-driving Teslas
(Image credit: Mark Schiefelbein / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, during a surprise trip to Beijing, secured preliminary approval Monday to roll out the automaker's "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) software in China, Tesla's biggest overseas market, said Reuters and The Wall Street Journal. Last week U.S. regulators said a two-year investigation had discovered 75 crashes and one death involving FSD and 467 crashes and 13 deaths from FSD's less sophisticated iteration, Autopilot.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Elon Musk Tesla Driverless Cars Self-Driving Cars
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸