What is Mark Cuban's net worth?

Not every Trump-era billionaire has gone full MAGA

Mark Cuban at a podium in a white buttondown shirt and a teal blazer, giving a speech
Cuban sold a business for an 'eye-popping $5.7 billion at the peak of the dot-com bubble in 1999'
(Image credit: Craig Lassig / Getty Images)
David Faris
By
published

Most wealthy Americans have a similar origin story: They were born into wealth and made more of it, or they were raised in a comfortable, upper-middle-class lifestyle they leveraged to catapult themselves into the elite. Former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban truly does have humble beginnings, growing up in a working class Pittsburgh area where his father worked in a car upholstery shop.

Cuban's journey to the ranks of the wealthiest Americans is full of seemingly improbable gambles and decisions that led him to create and sell companies at just the right moment. And unlike many other billionaires, Cuban continues to be an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump. So much so there has been speculation about a potential 2028 presidential bid that Cuban has brushed off.

David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.

