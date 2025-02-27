What is Mark Cuban's net worth?

Most wealthy Americans have a similar origin story: They were born into wealth and made more of it, or they were raised in a comfortable, upper-middle-class lifestyle they leveraged to catapult themselves into the elite. Former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban truly does have humble beginnings, growing up in a working class Pittsburgh area where his father worked in a car upholstery shop.

Cuban's journey to the ranks of the wealthiest Americans is full of seemingly improbable gambles and decisions that led him to create and sell companies at just the right moment. And unlike many other billionaires, Cuban continues to be an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump. So much so there has been speculation about a potential 2028 presidential bid that Cuban has brushed off.

How he amassed his fortune

Cuban hustled his way through college at Indiana University with a variety of side ventures. His entrepreneurial spirit existed "before he was even of legal drinking age," when the future business magnate "opened a bar called Motley's Pub" to help put himself through school, said CNBC . After graduating with a business degree in 1981, Cuban returned to Pittsburgh to work for Mellon Bank, where he "helped the bank join the just-starting digital revolution" by digitizing paper operations, said Business Insider . The following year he decamped for Dallas with "a little cash, wrinkled clothes, a sleeping bag, a two-seat car with a hole in the floorboard and an invite to bunk with five guys in a three-bedroom apartment," said The Dallas Morning News . There Cuban bartended before getting a job in sales with a small company called Your Business Software. He was later fired "after defying the boss' order to open the store, rather than close a software deal off-site."

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Cuban then struck out on his own. He founded the consulting business MicroSolutions, which specialized in "hooking together PCs at small businesses so teams could share information," said Business Insider . Over the course of the 1980s, Cuban built MicroSolutions into a thriving company where he "relentlessly pursued clients, often working 16-hour days to close deals," said The Quota . For "seven vacationless years," Cuban built MicroSolutions into "a national leader in systems integration and custom applications for local and wide area networks," said Mark Cuban Companies . He sold MicroSolutions to CompuServe for $6 million in 1990 and considered retiring early. But his "get-rich-quick mentality" ultimately left him "hungry for more" after becoming a millionaire at age 32, said Yahoo Finance .

After he sold MicroSolutions, Cuban made a number of investments and then moved to Los Angeles to briefly dabble in acting. His credits include playing a character named "Villain" in the 1995 action film "Lost at Sea." That same year, he started working on a company he and his friend Todd Wagner eventually called Broadcast.com, which was "one of the first companies to get into the streaming business" and was eventually sold to Yahoo "for an eye-popping $5.7 billion at the peak of the dot-com bubble in 1999," said The New York Times . Cuban and Wagner "were ahead of the curve, offering what we now recognize as streaming audio and video long before YouTube and other platforms existed," said Yahoo Finance . Unfortunately for Yahoo, there were too many obstacles to a successful streaming service to make it work; Cuban had gotten out just in time. "The service soon disappeared, as did the executives who engineered the deal," said Fortune , deeming it one of the five worst tech acquisitions ever in 2013. Cuban was nevertheless suddenly one of the richest people in the world .

A billionaire who became the 'best owner in sports'

Cuban, in addition to his business interests, was a sports enthusiast and in 2000 he used his windfall from the Yahoo deal to purchase a majority stake in the NBA's Dallas Mavericks for $285 million. At the time, the team was mired in a decade-long playoff drought and had yet to appear in the sport's championship series, the NBA Finals, since their inaugural season in 1980/1981. Cuban was a hands-on owner who "attended almost every practice" and spent games not in the luxury boxes but "mere feet away from the team bench, close enough to communicate with his employees throughout the course of the game," said ESPN . Cuban helped turn the Mavericks into a consistent winner, and the team won its first NBA championship in 2011. Cuban is the "best owner in sports," said D Magazine , because he "spends lavishly to win, swaps players ruthlessly, creates new revenue streams, and lives and dies with his team." The Mavericks made the playoffs every year for the first twelve seasons that Cuban owned the team.

The increase in the Mavericks' value during their run of success was the primary driver of Cuban's growing wealth over the course of the 2000s. By 2023, the team was "at least seven times as valuable now as they were when Cuban first purchased them," said The Sporting News . That year they lost the NBA finals to the Boston Celtics in what turned out to be Cuban's swan song as the team's primary owner. In 2023, Cuban sold his majority stake in the Mavericks for $3.5 billion but retained a minority stake in the team. "Cuban cited new business ventures and family considerations as the primary reasons for the sale," said Yahoo Finance . "I don't want my kids potentially feeling the pressure to walk into my spot as owner," said Cuban.

Mark Cuban Companies now operates a dizzying array of businesses, including Cost Plus Drug Company and Paladin , a pro bono legal networking platform. He also continued his love of movies by buying independent film distributor and production company Magnolia Pictures in 2003, which now operates "under Cuban and Wagner's 2929 Entertainment," said Deadline . As an executive producer, "Cuban has been nominated for seven Academy Awards," including for the 2005 film "Good Night, and Good Luck," said ABC . In 2011, he became a main cast member and investor on the reality TV program "Shark Tank." Cuban's "broad suite of investments on the show had made a net loss," said Yahoo Finance . Cuban announced in October 2024 that he would depart the show at the end of its 16th season.