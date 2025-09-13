5 artfully drawn cartoons about Donald Trump's Epstein doodle

Artists take on a mountainous legacy, creepy art, and more

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Trump gets a carving on Mt. Rushmore befitting his legacy.&amp;rdquo; It depicts the naked-woman drawing Trump made for Jeffrey Epstein on Mt. Rushmore. The other faces of presidents carved into the rock look concerned as they grimace and have wide eyes. Abraham Lincoln looks disappointed and turns his eyes downward.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Other suspected creepy Trump art.&amp;rdquo; It depicts three different famous paintings: The Mona Lisa, The Whistler&amp;rsquo;s Mother, and The Scream. Donald Trump has written on each one with his pen. On the Mona Lisa, he&amp;rsquo;s written, &amp;ldquo;Never met her!&amp;rdquo; On Whistler&amp;rsquo;s Mother he&amp;rsquo;s written &amp;ldquo;Too old, not my type!&amp;rdquo; and on The Scream he&amp;rsquo;s written &amp;ldquo;Hoax&amp;rdquo; and drawn an arrow pointing to &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a man and a woman looking at greeting cards in a store. There are cards for weddings, birthdays, etc. A man holds a card from a section named &amp;ldquo;Jeffrey Epstein 50th&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s oddly specific and comes pre-signed!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a man in a MAGA hat using a magnifying glass to examine the lewd image of a naked woman&amp;rsquo;s torso Donald Trump drew and signed for Jeffrey Epstein&amp;rsquo;s 50th birthday. The man says, &amp;ldquo;O-B-A-M-A&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump at the desk in the Oval Office. He holds up a copy of the image of the naked woman he drew for Jeffrey Epstein. This image originally read &amp;ldquo;Believe Women&amp;rdquo; but someone, presumably Trump, has crossed out the &amp;ldquo;W&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;O&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;N&amp;rdquo; so the image now reads, &amp;ldquo;Believe Me&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

