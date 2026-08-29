5 heartfelt cartoon farewells to Dolly Parton

Cartoonists on Dolly Parton's life and legacy

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Published

A teenage girl reads a book from the Imagination Library and looks to the sky. She sees a cloud-like image of Dolly Parton playing a guitar. The girl says, &quot;Thanks Aunt Dolly.&quot; The shadow cast behind the girl is labeled &quot;330 million books donated&quot;.

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;quot;Dolly Parton 1946-2026&amp;quot;. It is set at night and depicts the silhouettes of a man with a cowboy hat and a boy sitting on a hill looking at the stars. The stars sparkle and spell out &amp;quot;Dolly&amp;quot;. The boy says, &amp;quot;I&#039;ve never seen stars like those before.&amp;quot; The man responds, &amp;quot;They&#039;re rhinestones.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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