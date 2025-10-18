5 precariously peaceful cartoons about the Gaza ceasefire

Political cartoonists on the chance for peace in the Middle East

This is an editorial cartoon that depicts Uncle Sam and two figures that represent Hamas and Israel standing atop a precariously balanced set of wooden Jenga blocks. Uncle Sam says, &amp;ldquo;Shake on it, but not too vigorously.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This image depicts a dove with an olive branch of peace in its mouth. It sits atop ruins of war-torn buildings and says, &amp;ldquo;Now for the hard part.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This Donald Trump cartoon depicts Trump holding a dove on one hand and a newspaper in the other with the headline &amp;ldquo;Middle East Peace Deal.&amp;rdquo; The dove says, &amp;ldquo;Nice&amp;hellip;now try brokering one at home.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a scene in a psychiatrist&amp;rsquo;s office. The male patient on the couch says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m glad Hamas is releasing the hostages, but I can&amp;rsquo;t stand seeing Trump get credit for it. Do psychologists have a designation for my type of internal conflict?&amp;rdquo; The male therapist responds, &amp;ldquo;Yes, you&amp;rsquo;re what we call a &amp;lsquo;jerk.&amp;rsquo;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Phoenix Rising.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a dove of peace with an olive branch taking flight from a war-torn Gaza filled with ruins and smoke.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

